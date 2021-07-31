Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy Saturday announced a compensation of Rs 3 lakh each to six migrant labourers from Odisha, who died in Guntur district recently.

“Reddy directed the concerned officials to give Rs 3 lakh each to the deceased migrant labourers’ kin,” said an official.

The Chief Minister said the compensation should be handed over as a humanitarian gesture to the labourers’ kin, considering that they came to the state in search of livelihood.

Similarly, Reddy also instructed the concerned officials to ensure that the owners of the shrimp ponds who engaged the labourers also pay compensation to the labourers’ kin.

The six workers from Odisha were found dead near a shrimp pond in Lankavanidibba village in Guntur district Thursday night.

The police are investigating the cause of death of the six men who were working in the shrimp ponds.

Some locals are suspecting that the workers could have died of electrocution, suspecting the power lines to have fallen on their shed. Burn injuries were also found on the bodies of the deceased workers.

The six men came to the district in search of livelihood only a few months ago.

IANS