Pottangi: State Revenue and Disaster Management Minister Suresh Pujari Friday asserted that the Kotia region belongs to Odisha and will continue to remain so, cautioning neighbouring Andhra Pradesh against bids to claim the border villages.

Addressing a public meeting organised in front of the Kotia gram panchayat office in Pottangi block of Koraput district, Pujari said Andhra Pradesh should refrain from encroaching into the border areas and harbouring misconceptions about ownership.

“Let Andhra remain an aunt and not try to become a mother,” the minister said, drawing applause from the gathering. He reiterated that the Odisha government stands firmly with the people of Kotia and would continue to safeguard their interests.

Later, Pujari held discussions with district officials at the guest house located on the panchayat premises. Koraput Collector Manoj Satyawan Mahajan, SP Rohit Varma, Sub-Collector Premlal Hial, CDO Benudhar Sabar and BDO Ramakrishna Nayak were present.

The minister reviewed the implementation of various government schemes in the panchayat. Pottangi MLA Ramachandra Kadam, Koraput MLA Raghuram Machha and Kotpad MLA Rupu Bhatra also attended the programme.

Pujari assured residents that the government would give special attention to Kotia and work to strengthen its economic conditions.