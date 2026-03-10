Chhatrapur: The Nikhila Odisha Anganwadi Karmi Sangh, at the conclusion of a two-day summit in Chhatrapur, warned it would hold a three-day protest outside the Parliament in New Delhi from April 21 to 23 if the government fails to meet its demands.

The workers’ union, an affiliate of the All India Trade Union Congress (AITUC), said the present government had assured wage revisions during the 2024 state Assembly elections.

In addition to immediate wage revisions, the union is demanding recognition of Anganwadi workers as workers in accordance with the Indian Labour Conference and the provision of social security benefits for all Anganwadi workers.