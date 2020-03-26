Los Angeles: The Angry Birds are ready to fly into the small screen through an animated series, which has been ordered at Netflix.

The streaming giant has issued a 40-episode series order for animated series Angry Birds: Summer Madness, which is based on the video game characters, report said.

Each episode of the series, which is slated to launch sometime in 2021, will last 11 minutes and take comedic and tonal inspiration from The Angry Birds film franchise.

Angry Birds: Summer Madness hails from the original game’s Finnish producer Rovio Entertainment and kids’ production house Cake. The development of the series has been taking place since October 2018.

The new series will revolve around Red, Bomb and Chuck, as well as a cast of brand new feathered friends, as tween birds at summer camp under the questionable guidance of their counselor Mighty Eagle. There’s going to explosive antics, pranks and crazy adventures — making the birds push boundaries and break rules while fending off Pigs on the other side of the lake.

“Angry Birds have been a true phenomenon for kids around the world and we’re excited to bring them home to the nest at Netflix where they will be angrier and bird-ier than ever,” said Curtis Lelash, director of original animated series at Netflix.

The two Angry Birds big screen adventures, which released in 2016 and 2019 respectively, have cumulatively grossed over $500 million at the global box office.