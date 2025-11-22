Mumbai: As the musical romantic drama Lamhe turned 34 Saturday, actor Anil Kapoor celebrated the moment and said that he has received so many messages saying the film hasn’t aged and that “means everything.”

Anil took to his Instagram, where he shared a poster of the film and wrote: “34 years of Lamhe and the love still keeps pouring in! Even Farah, usually my toughest critic, said some positive things on my work was quite surprised…(sic)”

“So many messages saying the film hasn’t aged. That means everything. If you haven’t watched it yet, Lamhe is now streaming on Netflix #34 YearsOfLamhe (sic),” he wrote.

“Lamhe” was released in 1991. It was directed and produced by Yash Chopra. The film featured the late star Sridevi in a dual role as both mother and daughter, along with Anil Kapoor in the lead roles, as well as Waheeda Rehman, Anupam Kher, Deepak Malhotra, and Dippy Sagoo. The film marks the second and final collaboration between Sridevi and Chopra after Chandni, which was released in 1989.

Lamhe has been cited as Yash Chopra’s personal favourite of the films he has made. It followed the story of Viren, who falls for Pallavi, but she marries Siddharth. The couple dies, leaving behind their daughter, who grows up to look just like her mother and falls in love with Viren.

In other news, Anil’s 1942: A Love Story was showcased at a special screening at the upcoming 56th edition of the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in Goa November 21.

The film, which also stars Anil, Manisha Koirala, Jackie Shroff, and Anupam Kher, has been restored in 8k version for the special screening. The film’s soundtrack has been remastered in 5.1 surround sound through a meticulous process, with part of the restoration carried out at L’Immagine Ritrovata in Bologna, Italy, one of the world’s leading labs known for preserving cinematic heritage.

Directed by Vidhu Vinod Chopra, the film remains a defining moment in Indian cinema, remembered for its poignant storytelling, exquisite performances, and soul-stirring music.

The film is set against the stirring backdrop of India’s freedom struggle and infused with a deep sense of patriotism; it also features melodies by the legendary music composer R.D. Burman, which became part of the nation’s collective memory.

IANS