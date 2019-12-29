Mumbai: Actor Anjana Sukhani is returning to the big screen with Good Newwz after a two-year hiatus has said she is back with renewed ‘energy’.

After featuring in films like Salaam-e-Ishq, Golmaal Returns and Shaandar, the actor took a break from the industry when she was diagnosed with depression.

Anjana said her time away from the industry helped her gain the strength ‘to revive what was already there and strengthen what I lacked’.

“I feel people have loved me, but not loved me enough. People have seen me, but not seen me enough. People have wanted me, but not wanted me enough. I need to take the ‘enough’ out of the equation,” Anjana said.

“If I walk past somebody, I want them to know my body of work. At the end of it, what matters is the impact you had and the weight your work carried. What I’m probably striving for is that respect,” Anjana added.

The actor has said the last decade, since her debut in mid-2000s, has taught her that she needs to bring something new to the table’.

“The gap was voluntary, so it didn’t crush me. But at the same time the world doesn’t stop. You’ve to learn to work under the direction to get that shade under the sun. Good Newwz is a baby step towards that. It’s just the beginning,” asserted the rejuvenated Anjana.

During the time away from the spotlight, the actor introspected on her journey and came up with a few fixes. First up, was to be more aggressive and outgoing in the industry.

“With every profession comes a certain personality that you need to develop to be able to deal with it. I wasn’t so outgoing earlier. I don’t know what to talk to people in a party. I need to work on that, to be more of an extrovert,” said Anjana.

“(I need) To be a little more interested in other people’s lives as well. Go out, speak to them, network, which I wasn’t used to. Some professions are purely based on networking, this is partially based on it,” added Anjana.

Post Good Newwz, the actor has reportedly also bagged Sanjay Guptas gangster drama Mumbai Saga.

Anjana said she is eager to give her all and may be even win some awards.

“As an actor, you don’t have a direction. You flow according to the opportunity which arises. There will be ups and downs, times when I won’t get what you’ve strived for, but you can’t think that just because you didn’t make it to that door, doesn’t mean you haven’t made it at all. To even reach this stage, with absolutely no film background, is a blessing for me,” Anjana signed off.

PTI