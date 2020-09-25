Mumbai: These days Ankita Lokhande is very active on social media. She is seeking justice for her ex-boyfriend Sushant Singh Rajput. However, she has not limited herself to seeking justice only. She is also wooing her fans with her beautiful looks. She has recently uploaded stunning pictures of her in coloured and white sarees on her Instagram platform.

The moment she uploaded the pictures comments flooded the post. Many fans linked one of the pictures with Sushant.

In the pictures, Ankita looks gorgeous in a white saree, which she paired with a bindi. She wrote, “How to be happy? Decide every morning that you are in a good mood,” with smiling emojis.”

The white saree evoked memories of Sushant because the late actor and Ankita had attended an event long time back. She was then wearing a white saree similar to the one seen in her recently posted picture.

However, the two sarees are completely different even though both are white. The saree worn by Ankita when she was with Sushant had silver borders. The one she posted on Instagram does not have one.

Ankita recently planted saplings in memory of her former partner, late Sushant Singh Rajput. Her dog Hatchi is also seen in the pictures. She captioned the pix: “Hatchi and mamma. My partner in almost everything, Planting saplings. It’s our way to remember him by fulfilling his dream.”

Sushant was found dead at his Mumbai home June 14. Initially, Mumbai Police said it was a case of suicide. Now, his death is being investigated by the CBI, NCB and the ED.