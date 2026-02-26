Bhubaneswar: Union Minister Annapurna Devi has advised the Odisha government to organise ‘Tithi Bhojan’ and observe ‘Poshan Diwas’ in Anganwadi centres to strengthen nutrition initiatives.

The union minister told this to officers of the Women and Child Development Department of Odisha during a meeting organised Wednesday to review the progress of various schemes and programmes. Deputy Chief Minister Pravati Parida chaired the session.

The Union minister for Women and Child Development said coordinated efforts between citizens and the government can significantly help in eliminating malnutrition from the state.

She appreciated the state government’s flagship Subhadra Yojana. When government assistance is transferred directly to women’s bank accounts, it ensures their financial independence and empowerment, the Union minister said.

Expressing satisfaction over the positive impact of various government schemes in Odisha, she assured full support through Centreâ€“state coordination for the successful implementation of welfare programmes.

Parida, in her address, stated that comprehensive empowerment of women and a safe future for children are the state government’s foremost priorities.

The DyCM stated that the fourth instalment of the Subhadra scheme will be credited to beneficiaries’ accounts on the occasion of International Women’s Day March 8 and that the department is working to ensure timely and transparent disbursement.

Parida further noted that through coordinated implementation of central and state government schemes, Odisha is steadily moving forward in improving the quality of life of women and children.

The meeting also conducted a detailed review of programmes aimed at the holistic development of women and children across three core areas, such as nutrition, protection, and education.

Officials presented updates on schemes such as Mission Vatsalya, Ashirbad, Jashoda, Beti Bachao Beti Padhao, etc.

Special emphasis was laid on addressing challenges like the implementation of schemes in remote and tribal areas, malnutrition, and child marriage through targeted campaign-mode interventions, officials said.