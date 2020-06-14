Bhubaneswar: As many as 114 COVID-19 patients recovered and tested negative for coronavirus Sunday, taking Odisha’s total number of recoveries to 2,708, said the Health and Family Welfare Department.

While Sundargarh reported the maximum 30 recoveries, Khurda reported 23, Ganjam 17, Cuttack 11, Mayurbhanj 10, Gajapati 8, Bargarh 5, Nayagarh 4, Bolangir 3, and Balasore, Koraput and Sambalpur 1 each.

As many as 186 fresh COVID-19 cases were reported in Odisha Sunday with the death toll reaching 11 after Ganjam district reported another death.

PNN