Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Health Department said Monday that 143 persons who earlier tested positive for COVID-19 have recovered and have been discharged Monday.

Out of the 143 persons who have beaten the deadly virus, 18 are from Gajapati, 15 each from Baragarh, Malkangiri and Puri, 12 from Bolangir, 10 from Cuttack, nine from Khurdha, eight from Mayurbhanj, six from Kendrapara, five each from Balasore, Dhenkanal and Sambalpur, three each from Bhadrak, Boudh, Jagatsinghpur, Jajpur and Kalahandi, two each from Kandhamal and Keonjhar and one from Sundergarh.

With the new recovery cases the total number of recovered patients went up to 3,863 in Odisha.

According to state government data as of Monday, 5,303 people have so far tested positive for COVID-19 in Odisha. Currently there are 1,419 active cases in the state and 15 persons have died due to the virus. Another six persons died of co-morbidities while undergoing COVID-19 treatment.

It should be stated here that earlier in the day Odisha reported 143 new COVID-19 cases. It took the total number of cases in the state to 5,303. Of the 143 new cases, 137 were reported from various quarantine centres, where migrant workers have been put up for observation following their return from other states. The remaining six were reported from different localities.

PNN