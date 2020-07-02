Bhubaneswar: Odisha health department Thursday said that 149 persons who earlier tested positive for COVID-19 have recovered and are being discharged.

Out of the 149 persons, 49 are from Ganjam, 24 from Khurdha, 14 from Mayurbhanj, 13 from Cuttack, six each from Kalahandi and Kendrapara, five from Rayagada, four from Angul, Jharsuguda and Sundargarh, three each from Bolangir, Bhadrak, Jajpur and Puri, two each from Balasore, Jagatsinghpur and Nayagarh, one each from Bargarh and Koraput.

With this, total recoveries in the state now stand at 5,502.

Meanwhile, Odisha reported two more COVID-19 fatalities Thursday, taking the death toll due to the disease to 27 in the state, while the total tally rose to 7,545 with 229 fresh cases.

Of the new 229 positive cases, 193 were reported from quarantine centres where people returning from other states are lodged for preliminary observation and care, while 36 others were detected as a result of the contact-tracing exercises.

PNN