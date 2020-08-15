Bhubaneswar: Odisha health department Saturday said that 1,521 persons who earlier tested positive for COVID-19 have recovered and are being discharged.

Out of the 1,521 persons, 272 are from Ganjam,231 from Khurdha,166 from Cuttack, 93 from Rayagada, 89 from Sundargarh, 80 from Puri, 77 from Kalahandi, 61 from Balasore, 56 from Nayagarh, 54 from Gajapati, 54 from Sambalpur, 52 from Jajpur, 46 from Koraput, 26 from Bhadrak, 26 from Kandhamal, 22 from Malkangiri, 19 from Keonjhar, 16 from Jagatsinghpur, 13 from Angul, 13 from Bolangir, 13 from Kendrapara, 10 from Bargarh, 10 from Jharsuguda, nine from Sonepur, six from Mayurbhanj, five from Boudh and two from Nabarangpur.

With this, total recoveries in the state now stand at 40,726.

Meanwhile, Odisha’s COVID-19 caseload touched 57,126 with the detection of record 2,496 new cases, while nine more fatalities pushed its coronavirus death toll to 333. As many as 1,591 new cases were reported from quarantine centres, while 905 people tested positive for the infection during contact tracing.

The state Friday tested 47,887 samples for COVID-19, taking the total number of tests conducted so far to 8,55,713.