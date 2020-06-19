Bhubaneswar: Odisha health department Friday said that 153 persons who earlier tested positive for COVID-19 have recovered and are being discharged.

Out of the 153 persons, 43 are from Cuttack, 21 from Jagatsinghpur, 18 from Kandhamal, 12 from Khurda, 11 from Bhadrak, nine from Gajapati, seven from Kalahandi, five each from Balasore, Deogarh, Ganjam, Mayurbhanj and Sundargarh, two each from Bolangir, Jharsuguda and Nayagarh and one from Koraput.

With this, total recoveries in the state now stand at 3,200.

2 each from Balangir, Jharsuguda and Nayagarh 1 from Koraput The total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 3200. — H & FW Dept Odisha (@HFWOdisha) June 19, 2020

According to state government data as of Friday, 4,677 people have so far been tested positive for COVID-19 in the state so far.

It may be mentioned here that as many as 165 more people, including 11 disaster response personnel tested positive for COVID-19 in Odisha in last 24 hours. Of the new patients, 140 were reported from quarantine centres where people returning from other states are housed while 25 infections were found during contact tracing.

The state health department has so far tested 2,16,607 samples out of which a total of 4,383 samples were tested Monday.