Bhubaneswar: Odisha health department Tuesday said that 1,535 persons who earlier tested positive for COVID-19 have recovered and are being discharged.

Out of the 1,535 persons, 287 are from Khordha, 178 from Sundargarh, 156 from Ganjam, 105 from Kandhamal, 96 from Puri, 84 from Cuttack, 73 from Koraput, 70 from Bargarh, 63 from Nayagarh,58 from Malkangiri,52 from Balasore, 47 from Kalahandi, 42 from Bhadrak, 39 from Jajpur, 27 from Gajapati, 20 from Kendrapara, 20 from Sambalpur, 19 from Jharsuguda, 17 from Mayurbhanj, 17 from Keonjhar, 15 from Dhenkanal, 14 from Rayagada, 13 from Nabarangpur, seven from Bolangir, seven from Boudh, six from Jagatsinghpur, two from Nuapada and one from Sonepur.

With this, total recoveries in the state now stand at 45,314.

Meanwhile, Odisha’s COVID-19 caseload touched 64,533 with the detection of 2,239 new cases, while nine more fatalities pushed its coronavirus death toll to 362. Of the 2,239 fresh cases, 1,416 were reported from various quarantine centres, and the rest were detected during contact tracing.