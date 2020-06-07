Bhubaneswar: Odisha reported highest 178 recoveries in a single day Sunday, state health and family welfare department said. The total number of recoveries now stands at 1,894.

Of them, Khurda reported highest 39 patients being discharged from different COVID-19 hospitals. The following districts are Gajapati – 23, Nuapada – 22, Bhadrak – 17, Nayagarh – 15, Ganjam – 14, Kendrapara – 9, Dhenkanal -9, Kandhamal -9, Sundargarh =-6, Balasore -4, Cuttack, Bolangir and Malkangiri – 2 each, Jagatsinghpur, Jharsuguda, Nabarangpur and Puri – 1 each.

Notably, as many as 75 persons tested positive for COVID-19 in last 24 hours in Odisha taking the state’s tally to 2,856 Sunday.

According to state government data as of Sunday, 2,856 people have so far been tested positive for COVID-19 in the state out of which 951 cases are active, 1,894 have recovered and nine persons have died. Another two persons died of co-morbidities while undergoing COVID-19 treatment.

