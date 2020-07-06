Mumbai: Post the tragic death of Kedarnath star Sushant Singh Rajput and a teenage TikTok star Siya Kakkar, an 18-year-old Delhi University girl, who too had a big fan following on the video platform TikTok died by suicide.

Reports suggest that the youngster was suffering from depression after TikTok ban in India. While no suicide note has been recovered from the youngster’s room, it has been speculated that the girl took the extreme step after the reported TikTok ban.

Her body was discovered from her room by her cousin, which was then reported to the authorities. Some sources close to the family have also suggested that the girl was suffering from depression from the past 2-3 months, which led her to take her life.

She was very active on TikTok and was a student of Delhi University. Sandhya Chauhan’s father is a policeman. There are reports which claim that she was upset due to TikTok ban.

According to reports, her mother was at home when Sandhya committed suicide. The incident was reported by her cousin who called the police. Modipuram outpost in-charge Vikas Chauhan rushed to the spot and entered the door break room. She was taken to SDS Global Hospital where he was pronounced dead by doctors. Thereafter, the body has been sent for postmortem.

Police, however, said the girl might have taken the extreme step due to tension in the family. No suicide has been found in her room. As per the family, since 2 months Sandhya was in depression but the reason for that is unknown.