Bhubaneswar: Odisha health department Saturday said that 1,911 persons who earlier tested positive for COVID-19 have recovered and are being discharged.

Out of the 1,911 persons, 245 are from Khordha, 153 from Cuttack, 138 from Bolangir, 101 from Sundargarh, 96 from Mayurbhanj, 81 from Jagatsinghpur, 78 from Angul, 78 from Kalahandi, 76 from Nuapada, 74 from Balasore, 72 from Jajpur, 71 from Keonjhar, 63 from Bargarh, 52 from Kendrapara, 50 from Bhadrak, 50 from Puri, 50 from Sambalpur, 46 from Dhenkanal, 45 from Nabarangpur, 42 from Koraput, 36 from Jharsuguda, 33 from Nayagarh, 26 from Ganjam, 25 from Malkangiri, 24 from Kandhamal, 20 from Sonepur, 16 from Rayagada, nine from Deogarh, eight from Gajapati, two from Boudh and 51 from State Pool.

With this, total recoveries in the state now stand at 2,75,749.

Meanwhile, Odisha’s COVID-19 caseload touched 2,90,116 with the detection of 1,470 new cases, while 12 more fatalities pushed its coronavirus death toll to 1,320. Of the fresh infections detected in all the 30 districts, 853 were reported from different quarantine centres, the remaining being local contact cases.

The state Friday tested 47,750 samples for COVID-19, taking the total number of tests conducted so far to 45.55 lakh.