Puri: Servitors Monday performed ‘Adhar Pana’, a ritual of offering sweet water to the deities on their chariots, a day before their return to the Jagannath temple in Puri, which will mark completion of the Rath Yatra festival.

The idols of Lord Balabhadra, Devi Subhadra and Lord Jagannath are on their chariots placed outside the 12th-century shrine since July 5, when ‘Bahuda Yatra’, the return car festival, was held.

On Monday, the ‘Adhar Pana’, ritual was held, during which pots filled with sweet water were offered to the sibling deities. The earthen pots were later broken on the chariots.

“As per the tradition, the Pana or sweet water pots are broken on the chariots so that the spirits and ghosts that surrounded the chariots during the Rath Yatra, get their thirst quenched,” said Bhaskar Mishra, a researcher in the Jagannath culture.

The Lord’s annual Rath Yatra is not just for human beings, but for all animals, birds and even for the spirits and unbodied souls, he said.

The ritual began at 4:30 pm and continued till around 9 pm. The idols will remain seated on their chariots Monday night before leaving for their sanctum of the main temple through a special ritual called ‘Niladri Bije’ July 8, concluding Lord Jagannath’s annual Rath Yatra.

Keeping in view the large congregation of devotees for Adhar Pana ritual, the police made elaborate security arrangements on the Grand Road near the Lion’s Gate.