Bhubaneswar: Odisha health department Saturday said that 237 persons who earlier tested positive for COVID-19 have recovered and are being discharged.

“The untiring efforts of our Covid Warriors has led to an all time high recovery of 237 #COVID19 patients in a day! We salute the dauntless spirit of our frontline workers. The total recovered cases of #Odisha now stand at 3534,” the department said on Twitter.

Another 80 #Covid19 patients have recovered and are being discharged. 17 are from Puri

16 from Kendrapara

16 from Malkangiri

7 from Cuttack

3 each from Nayagarh, Sonepur, Sundargarh, Keonjhar and Jharsuguda

2 each from Ganjam, Kandhamal & Khurda. (1/2) — H & FW Dept Odisha (@HFWOdisha) June 2, 2020

According to state government data as of Saturday, 4,856 people have so far been tested positive for COVID-19 in the state out of which 1,306 cases are active, 3,534 have recovered and 12 persons have died. Another four persons died of co-morbidities while undergoing COVID-19 treatment.

It may be mentioned here that the state also reported 179 new COVID-19 cases earlier in the day including 18 disaster response personnel. Meanwhile, National Disaster Response Force DG S N Pradhan said in a tweet 50 personnel have so far recovered. Eleven fire service personnel have also been cured.