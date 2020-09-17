Bhubaneswar: Odisha health department Thursday said that 3,607 persons who earlier tested positive for COVID-19 have recovered and are being discharged.

Out of the 3,607 persons, 1037 are from Khordha, 415 from Puri, 299 from Cuttack, 140 from Bolangir, 128 from Mayurbhanj, 127 from Jajpur, 112 from Balasore, 107 from Sundargarh, 105 from Jagatsinghpur, 104 from Nabarangpur, 100 from Sonepur, 84 from Bargarh, 84 from Kendrapara, 82 from Jharsuguda, 80 from Rayagada, 75 from Ganjam, 75 from Koraput, 71 from Sambalpur, 55 from Nayagarh, 54 from Bhadrak, 44 from Nuapada, 43 from Keonjhar, 37 from Malkangiri, 30 from Boudh, 28 from Dhenkanal, 26 from Gajapati, 19 from Kalahandi, 18 from Deogarh, 16 from Kandhamal and 12 from Angul.

With this, total recoveries in the state now stand at 1,33,466.

Meanwhile, Odisha’s COVID-19 caseload touched 1,67,161 with the detection of 4,241 new cases, while 13 more fatalities pushed its coronavirus death toll to 669.

As many as 2,502 new cases were reported from quarantine centres, while 1,739 people tested positive for the infection during contact tracing.

The state Wednesday tested 51,824 samples for COVID-19, taking the total number of tests conducted so far to 26.19 lakh.