Bhubaneswar: Odisha health department Tuesday said that 3,817 persons who earlier tested positive for COVID-19 have recovered and are being discharged.

Out of the 3,817 persons, 969 are from Khordha, 368 from Cuttack, 151 from Bargarh, 146 from Balasore, 135 from Nuapada, 124 from Jagatsinghpur, 122 from Angul, 118 from Sambalpur, 110 from Sundargarh, 106 from Kendrapara, 93 from Bolangir, 91 from Jajpur, 88 from Mayurbhanj, 88 from Puri, 86 from Kandhamal, 86 from Keonjhar, 83 from Sonepur, 82 from Bhadrak, 71 from Nayagarh, 69 from Kalahandi, 68 from Jharsuguda, 66 from Nabarangpur, 62 from Koraput, 56 from Ganjam, 50 from Rayagada, 48 from Dhenkanal, 45 from Boudh, 34 from Malkangiri, 24 from Gajapati, 14 from Deogarh and 164 from State Pool.

With this, total recoveries in the state now stand at 2,10,217.

Meanwhile, Odisha’s COVID-19 caseload touched 2,38,003 with the detection of 2,673 new cases, while 16 more fatalities pushed its coronavirus death toll to 940. As many as 1,554 new cases were reported from quarantine centres, while 1,119 people tested positive for the infection during contact tracing.

The state Monday tested 41,840 samples for COVID-19, taking the total number of tests conducted so far to 35.24 lakh.