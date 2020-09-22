Bhubaneswar: Odisha registered Tuesday the recovery of 3,834 new COVID-19 patients from different parts of the state. All the recovered COVID-19 patients have been discharged from their respective treatment centres. This information was given by Odisha government’s Health and Family Welfare Department in a couple of tweets. With the discharge of the new patients, the total number of recoveries in Odisha has gone up to 1,53,213.

Like it has been for the past few days, Khurda district once more topped the list of recovered cases. The district reported Tuesday 525 new recoveries. Khurda was followed by Cuttack district with 389 COVID-19 recoveries.

Other districts which reported more than 100 recoveries on the day were: Puri (274), Angul (210), Bargarh (190), Balasore (185), Bolangir (183), Kendrapara (156), Kalahandi (150), Sambalpur (138), Jagatsinghpur (123), Mayurbhanj (122), Jajpur (118), Kandhamal and Sundargarh (110 each). It should be stated here that 106 COVID-19 patients also recovered from the state pool and were discharged.

Recoveries were also reported from a number of other districts also. They are: Nabarangpur (97), Sonepur (93), Nuapada (91), Koraput (74), Jharsuguda (70), Keonjhar and Nayagarh (55 each), Bhadrak (53), Boudh (41), Malkangiri (27), Rayagada (22), Deogarh (20), Dhenkanal and Ganjam (17 each) and Gajapti (13).

Earlier in the day Odisha reported 4,189 fresh cases of COVID-19 infections. It took the total number of persons infected by the COVID-19 virus to 1,88,311. However, with the new recoveries reported Tuesday the number of active cases in Odisha now stands at 34,324

