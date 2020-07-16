Bhubaneswar: Odisha health department Thursday said that 401 persons who earlier tested positive for COVID-19 have recovered and are being discharged.

Out of the 401 persons, 98 are from Jajpur, 84 from Ganjam, 46 from Sundargarh, 36 from Gajapati, 30 from Jharsuguda, 17 from Keonjhar, 17 from Malkangiri, 17 from Jagatsinghpur, 12 from Khurdha, eight from Angul, seven from Sonepur, six from Bargarh, five from Sambalpur, five from Kendrapara, four from Dhenkanal, three each from Bhadrak and Balasore, two from Cuttack, one from Puri.

With this, total recoveries in the state now stand at 10,877.

According to state government data as of Thursday, 494 more people tested positive for the infection, while two more fatalities pushed the death toll in the state to 79. The fresh cases reported from 23 districts have taken the state’s count to 15,392.

Of the 494 new cases, 322 were reported from quarantine centres, while 172 are contacts of COVID-19 patients. The state health department has so far tested 3,61,920 samples.