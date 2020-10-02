Bhubaneswar: Odisha health department Friday said that 4,048 persons who earlier tested positive for COVID-19 have recovered and are being discharged.

Out of the 4,048 persons, 683 are from Khordha, 466 from Cuttack, 195 from Puri, 176 from Jajpur, 167 from Angul, 146 from Kandhamal, 142 from Kendrapara, 133 from Nabarangpur, 130 from Jagatsinghpur, 118 from Bhadrak, 115 from Balasore, 111 from Sambalpur, 108 from Mayurbhanj, 107 from Keonjhar, 106 from Bargarh, 101 from Nuapada, 99 from Rayagada, 98 from Sundargarh, 81 from Jharsuguda, 64 from Koraput, 61 from Sonepur, 53 from Kalahandi, 48 from Malkangiri, 46 from Nayagarh, 45 from Bolangir, 39 from Ganjam, 35 from Boudh, 33 from Dhenkanal, 16 from Deogarh, 13 from Gajapati and 313 from State Pool.

With this, total recoveries in the state now stand at 1,94,128.

Meanwhile, Odisha’s COVID-19 caseload touched 2,26,334 with the detection of 3,600 new cases, while 16 more fatalities pushed its coronavirus death toll to 875. Of the 3,600 new cases, 2,109 were reported from various quarantine centres and the rest were detected during contact tracing.

The state Thursday tested 48,217 samples for COVID-19, taking the total number of tests conducted so far to 33.48 lakh.