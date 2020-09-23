Bhubaneswar: Odisha health department Wednesday said that 4,052 persons who earlier tested positive for COVID-19 have recovered and are being discharged.

https://www.orissapost.com/tag/coronavirus/

Out of the 4,052 persons, 716 from Khordha, 378 from Cuttack, 182 from Sundargarh, 181 from Puri, 164 from Jagatsinghpur, 152 from Jajpur, 150 from Jharsuguda, 146 from Rayagada, 138 from Mayurbhanj, 129 from Kendrapara, 128 from Sambalpur, 126 from Sonepur, 122 from Angul, 121 from Nuapada, 111 from Balasore, 101 from Nabarangpur, 97 from Bargarh, 91 from Koraput, 83 from Keonjhar, 79 from Kalahandi, 72 from Kandhamal, 71 from Dhenkanal, 65 from Bhadrak, 55 from Ganjam, 45 from Nayagarh, 44 from Bolangir, 36 from Malkangiri, 20 from Deogarh, 17 from Boudh, 15 from Gajapati and 217 from State Pool.

With this, total recoveries in the state now stand at 1,57,265.

Meanwhile, Odisha’s COVID-19 caseload touched 1,92,548 with the detection of 4,237 new cases, while 15 more fatalities pushed its coronavirus death toll to 736.

As many as 2,485 new cases were reported from quarantine centres, while 1,752 people tested positive for the infection during contact tracing.

The state Tuesday tested 45,321 samples for COVID-19, taking the total number of tests conducted so far to 29.05 lakh.