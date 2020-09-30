Bhubaneswar: Odisha reported Wednesday the recovery of 4,219 COVID-19 patients from various districts of the state. These COVID-19 patients have been discharged from their respective treatment facilities. The new recoveries took the total tally of recovered patients to 1,85,700 in Odisha. It also brought down the number of active cases in the state to 32,524.

As has been the trend for the last couple of weeks Khurda district has emerged as the top hotspot of the COVID-19 diseased. However, the highest number of recoveries is also taking place from the same district. Khurda district reported Wednesday 628 recoveries.

Other districts which reported more than 100 recoveries in the last 24 hours are: Cuttack (494), Puri (264), Jharsuguda (232), Angul (209), Jagatsinghpur (163), Kendrapara (161), Mayurbhanj (153), Rayagada (132), Jajpur (129), Bolangir (123), Balasore (119), Bhadeak (114), Sambalpur (113) and Bargarh (112).

Less than 100 recoveries were reported from various other districts of Odisha in the last 24 hours. These districts are Kandhamal (87), Dhenkanal (85), Keonjhar (83), Sonepur (79), Nabarangpur (75), Koraput (72), Ganjam (61), Nuapada (60), Malkangiri (56), Sundargarh (55), Nayagarh (54), Boudh (49), Gajapati (39), Kalahandi (35) and deogarh (21).

The state pool also reported 162 new recoveries. These are people who do not belong to Odisha, but have availed of the treatment facilities in the state.

Earlier in the day Odisha reported 3,443 new cases of COVID-19 infections. So this is the second day in succession when the number of recoveries has been more than the new COVID-19 cases.