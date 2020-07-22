Bhubaneswar: Odisha health department Wednesday said that 440 persons who earlier tested positive for COVID-19 have recovered and are being discharged.

Out of the 440 persons, 83 are from Khurdha, 68 from Ganjam, 49 from Balasore, 40 from Malkangiri, 23 from Jagatsinghpur, 21 from Bhadrak, 20 from Mayurbhanj, 18 from Koraput, 17 from Puri, 12 from Jharsuguda, 12 from Keonjhar, 12 from Nabarangpur, 11 from Cuttack, 10 from Bargarh, nine from Jajpur, nine from Angul, six from Kendrapara, six from Sundargarh, five from Bolangir, five from Sambalpur, four from Nayagarh.

With this, total recoveries in the state now stand at 13,749.

It may be mentioned here that Odisha’s COVID-19 caseload inched towards the 20,000-mark as the state reported its highest single-day spike of 1,078 new cases Wednesday. Five more patients succumbed to COVID-19, pushing the death toll in the state due to the coronavirus to 108.

As many as 721 fresh cases were detected from quarantine centres while a record number of 357 people tested positive for the infection during local contact tracing.