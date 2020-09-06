Bhubaneswar: As many as 483 new COVID-19 cases were detected under Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) limits in last 24 hours, BMC said Sunday.

While of them are 205 quarantine cases, remaining 278 are local contact ones. Meanwhile, 354 persons who earlier tested positive for the disease have recovered.

According to a notification issued by the civic body, as of Sunday, 13,295 persons have tested positive for COVID-19 in Bhubaneswar out of which 8,221 have recovered. While there are 5,014 active cases, 48 persons succumbed to the disease.

Meanwhile, as many as 3,810 persons tested positive for COVID-19 in last 24 hours bringing the total number of infections so far in Odisha to 1,24,031, official data suggested Sunday.

The state has so far conducted 20,98,401 tests.

PNN