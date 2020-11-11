Bhubaneswar: With the number of fresh COVID-19 case showing a steady decline in Odisha, the same trend has also been noted in the state capital. The city reported 59 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours taking the total tally to 29,896. This information was given by Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) in a tweet Wednesday. Among the fresh cases detected, five were reported from quarantine centres while 54 contracted the virus locally.

In a separate tweet BMC said that 75 patients were discharged Wednesday form COVID-19 hospitals here.

All the new patients have been shifted to COVID-19 hospitals while contact tracing is underway. Primary contacts of the infected persons and residents of nearby houses have been asked to undergo quarantine. The areas are also being sanitised, BMC said.

With the addition of new patients, the number of active cases in the state capital now stands at 762. So far 28,928 patients have recovered from the disease. The city’s death toll stands at 185.

The 54 local contact cases were reported from Baramunda, BJB Nagar, Chandrasekharpur, Damana, Dumduma, Gajapati Nagar, Ganga Nagar, Hanspala, IRC Village, Jharpada, Kalinga Nagar, Khandagiri, Old Town, Palasuni, Patia, Patrapada, Rasulgarh, Sailashree Vihar and Unit-III, Unit-IV, Unit-VI and Unit-VIII.

