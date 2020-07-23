Bhubaneswar: Odisha health department Thursday said that 643 persons who earlier tested positive for COVID-19 have recovered and are being discharged.

Out of the 643 patients, 407 are from Ganjam, 44 from Khurdha, 31 from Balasore, 28 from Mayurbhanj, 27 from Cuttack, 15 from Jagatsinghpur, 14 from Bargarh, 14 from Kandhamal, 11 from Dhenkanal, 11 from Keonjhar, eight from Bhadrak, six from Gajapati, five each from Bolangir and Jharsuguda, four each from Jajpur and Sundargarh, three each from Kendrapara and Koraput, two from Sambalpur and one from Angul.

With this, total recoveries in the state now stand at 14,392.

According to state government data as of Thursday, 21,099 people have so far been tested positive for COVID-19 in the state out of which 6,561 cases are active, 14,393 have recovered and 114 persons have died. Another 31 persons died of co-morbidities while undergoing COVID-19 treatment.

A total of 540 cases were reported from the coronavirus hotspot of Ganjam district followed by 137 in Khurda.