Bhubaneswar: Odisha health department Saturday said that 728 persons who earlier tested positive for COVID-19 have recovered and are being discharged.

Out of the 728 persons, 391 are from Ganjam, 49 from Khurdha, 43 from Cuttack, 33 from Balasore, 32 from Jajpur, 23 from Gajapati, 19 from Mayurbhanj, 18 from Angul, 17 from Jagatsinghpur, 17 from Nayagarh, 11 from Sambalpur, 10 from Malkangiri, seven each from Bargarh Dhenkanal, Kendrapara, Puri, Sundargarh, five each from Bolangir, Jharsuguda and Sonepur, four each from Bhadrak and Nabarangpur, three from Koraput, two each Boudh and Keonjhar.

With this, total recoveries in the state now stand at 15,928.

It may be mentioned here that Odisha’s COVID-19 tally crossed 24,000 Saturday as 1,320 more people tested positive for the disease, while the death toll rose to 130 with a record single-day spike of 10 fatalities.

A total of 887 new patients have been detected in different quarantine centres, while 433 were found through contact-tracing exercises.