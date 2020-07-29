Bhubaneswar: Odisha health department Wednesday said that 878 persons who earlier tested positive for COVID-19 have recovered and are being discharged.

Out of the 878 persons, 396 are from Ganjam, 114 from Khurdha, 49 from Gajapati, 44 from Jagatsinghpur, 35 from Koraput, 33 from Balasore, 29 from Kandhamal, 26 from Angul, 23 from Keonjhar, 16 from Nayagarh, 14 from Cuttack, 14 from Sundargarh, 13 from Bhadrak, 11 from Malkangiri, 10 from Jajpur, eight from Kendrapara, seven each from Bargarh, Boudh and Dhenkanal, five from Jharsuguda, four each from Bolangir and Puri, three each from Nuapada and Rayagada, two from Mayurbhanj and one from Sambalpur.

With this, total recoveries in the state now stand at 18,938.

Meanwhile, the state’s COVID-19 tally crossed the 29,000 mark Wednesday after 1,068 more people tested positive for the disease, while the death toll rose to 159 with five more patients succumbing to the infection.

The total number of coronavirus patients in the state now stands at 29,175. Of the 1,068 fresh cases, 662 were detected from different quarantine centres, while 406 were found through contact- tracing exercises.