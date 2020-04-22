Bhubaneswar: One more positive coronavirus case was detected Wednesday in Odisha. Victim is a 38-year-old man from Jajpur with a recent travel history to West Bengal, tweeted the Health and Family Welfare Department (H&FW), government of Odisha. The total number of cases in Odisha has gone up to 83 with the addition of the Jajpur man.

Earlier Wednesday three more persons had tested positive for COVID-19. Now out of the 83 infected cases, 50 are active, the H&FW Department said.

As per the district-wise data shared as a map in the H & FW Department web site, all three positive cases belong to Basudevpur block of Bhadrak district, which now accounts for a total of 11 Covid19 cases. They are all co-passengers of the previous Covid19 positive patient who had returned from Kolkata.

In some good news the H&FW Department also informed that reports of two persons who were undergoing treatment after contracting coronavirus have proved negative. Hence they were being discharged from the hospital in which they were undergoing treatment.

The department had further informed that a record number 2027 RT PCR tests were conducted in Odisha in the last 24 hours. Out of those , 1,234 tests were conducted at RMRC here, 77 at AIIMS here, 378 at SCB Medical College and Hospital (Cuttack), 41 in MKCG (Berhampur), 33 in VIMSAR (Burla), 192 in ILS here, 51 in IGH Rourkela and 21 in Apollo also located in the state capital.

