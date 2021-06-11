New Delhi: The Delhi Police arrested Friday another wrestler in connection with the May 4 Chhatrasal Stadium brawl. The skirmish led to the death of wrestler Sagar Dhankar, an official said Friday. The Delhi Police official said the arrested wrestler has been identified as Anirudh. This is the 10th arrest in connection with the case, including that of two-time Olympic medallist Sushil Kumar. The Olympian was arrested May 24 by Special Cell sleuths of Delhi Police after being on the run for over 18 days. Sushil Kumar is currently in police custody.

The police have also arrested several members of the Neeraj Bawana and Kala Asauda gang. Sources who are aware of the entire chain of events have informed the police the torture meted out to the victims by Sushil and his gang. They have also told the police that Sushil had at times even kidnapped and tortured wrestlers who opposed his plans. They said that Sagar had to bear the wrath of Sushil because he was planning to set up an academy for promising wrestlers. Sushil did not want it as he had his own academy.

Sushil Kumar had won a bronze medal in the 2008 Beijing Olympic Games and silver in the 2012 London Olympic Games. India’s only double Olympic medallist now faces the darkest phase in his life. As are police statements go, Sushil may have to stay behind bars for a considerable amount of time. According to police sources, Sushil has already confirmed his presence at the spot where the brawl took place. However, he has denied his involvement in the murder of Sagar.