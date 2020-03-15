Thane: A proposed long march against the CAA-NRC-NPR regime from Bhiwandi in Thane district of Maharashtra to the Vidhan Bhavan in Mumbai Monday has been deferred on Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray’s assurance, its organiser said Sunday.

The march was planned by the Samvidhan Bachao Sangharsh Samiti from Bhiwandi bypass to the Vidhan Bhavan, a distance of around 56 kms.

The leaders of the Samiti met the CM and Housing Minister Jitendra Awhad on Sunday, a release said.

The CM told the delegation that a sub-committee of the Cabinet has been set up to submit its report on the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), the National Population Register (NPR) and the National Register of Citizens (NRC).

PTI