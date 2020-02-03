Rayagada: Five anti-Maoist posters surfaced in Niyamgiri hill and at two places of Parsali in Kalyansinghpur block of Rayagada district Monday morning.

The posters were put up by the ‘Dangaria Kandha Bikash Mancha’. The outfit condemned the Maoists for preventing development work in the area. It also criticised the Red Rebels for issuing death threats to locals and for torching vehicles and other equipment that are being used for developmental work.

The ‘Dangaria Kandha Bikash Mancha’ in the posters has also slammed the ‘Niyamgiri Suraksha Samiti’, for working hand-in-glove with Maoists.

It is worth mentioning, Maoists had torched vehicles and machines engaged in road construction work in Niyamgiri area last week.

As the news of the posters surfaced panic spread in the area with locals apprehensive of repercussions from the Maoists.

PNN