Bhubaneswar: Director of Institute of Life Sciences (ILS) Ajay Parida Wednesday said that the antibody kits approved by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) will reach Odisha by next week.

Stating that these kits will be used in the ongoing door-to-door COVID test in the state, he said a final blueprint will be finalised Thursday.

Parida further claimed that there has been no community transmission in the state as of Wednesday.

“The RT-PCR test is the most reliable test but it is time-consuming and can be conducted only in specialised laboratories. For antibody tests, a huge consignment of kits for the test will come to Odisha by next week,” he said.

The ILS director said that the antibody test for COVID-19 will be resumed in the State after a detailed plan of action is finalised Thursday.

Speaking about the recent guidelines of ICMR in which the medical research body has stressed on three aspects such as test, track and treat fight back COVID-19, Parida added that it is a welcome step and the state should fight against the pandemic as it has till now.

PNN