Bhubaneswar: Odisha’s Raja festival has ushered in a festive treat for movie lovers, with three major Odia films, Shikar, Chhaki Suna and Diary releasing simultaneously across theatres in the state, bringing excitement and renewed energy to the box office.

The crime-action thriller Shikar stars Amlan Das and Elina Samantaray. The film premiered at Kesari Talkies in Bhubaneswar and drew a strong turnout from audiences eager to watch Amlan return to the big screen after a gap of several years.

Produced under the Moon TV banner and directed by Mrutyunjay Sahu, the film blends crime, suspense and action. Elina’s role as a lawyer and Amlan’s action-packed performance have emerged as major talking points among viewers. The premiere was attended by the cast, crew and members of the film fraternity.

Superstar Anubhav Mohanty also made his Raja return with Chhaki Suna, which premiered at Brundaban Cinema Hall in Cuttack amid enthusiastic fanfare. Large crowds gathered to welcome the actor as the film opened across Odisha. Directed by Manas Padhihari and produced by 29 to Nine Films in association with Amara Studio and SM Entertainment, the film features a strong ensemble cast led by Anubhav Mohanty, Abhishek Panda and Divya Mohanty. Riding on strong pre-release buzz, the film is being positioned as a family entertainer for the festive season.

This Raja, there is also a romantic film, Diary. Actor-producer Ardhendu Sahu’s latest venture is a triangular love story featuring Jasmine Rath and newcomer Prangya Mishra alongside Ardhendu. The film premiered at Maharaja Cinema Hall and received an encouraging response from audiences.

With Raja traditionally regarded as the most important release window for the Odia film industry, the simultaneous arrival of Shikar, Chhaki Suna and Diary has created a festive atmosphere in cinema halls across the state.