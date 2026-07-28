Mumbai: Hindi film actress Shilpa Shetty has refuted viral statements on reservation falsely being attributed to her and has tagged them as “completely fabricated” and “malicious garbage.” Shilpa took to X, formerly called Twitter, where she clarified that the claims are fake and appealed to the public to avoid falling for such false news. “I am shocked to see fake statements on reservation falsely attached to my name. This is completely fabricated, malicious garbage. Do not fall for this fake news!” she tweeted. A screenshot of an Instagram story is doing the rounds, which claimed that Shilpa shared on caste-based reservation. However, many claimed that it was fake.

I am shocked to see fake statements on reservation falsely attached to my name. This is completely fabricated, malicious garbage. ​Do not fall for this fake news! — SHILPA SHETTY KUNDRA (@TheShilpaShetty) July 28, 2026



The fake viral post circulating in her name read: “Don’t touch reservation. Let general category doctors treat only general category patients and let everyone else treat only patients from their own caste. Do this for a few years, and people will start asking to end caste-based reservation themselves. You can’t get skill through reservation.” The fake post began circulating on social media soon after calls to scrap or review the reservation system gained traction online, with several general category aspirants discussing the issue.