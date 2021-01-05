Mumbai: Actress Anushka Sharma, who is all set to welcome her first child, has tagged herself as a serial chiller in a new picture she shared on social media.

Anushka posted a picture on Instagram, where she is seen lying next to her pet dog Dude on the floor.

“Serial chillers in the house (dog emoji)+(heart emoji),” she wrote as caption.

Anushka is expected to deliver her child in January next year. She and her husband, cricketer Virat Kohli, had shared the happy news in August on social media, writing: “And then, we were three! Arriving Jan 2021.”

Virat and Anushka tied the knot December 11, 2017. The couple had a destination wedding in Italy.