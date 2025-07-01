New Delhi: Housefull 5, starring Akshay Kumar, Nana Patekar and Jacqueline Fernandez among others, has crossed Rs 300 crore at its worldwide box office.

Produced under Sajid Nadiadwala’s production banner, Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, the film has been directed by Tarun Mansukhani of Dostana fame. It released in theatres worldwide June 6 in two parts Housefull 5A and Housefull 5B.

While both versions have the same beginnings, the last 20 minutes of the climax differ.

The total domestic box office collection of the film has crossed Rs 200 crore, with the worldwide gross box office collection reaching over Rs 300 crore, according to a press note.

From laughter to love, from screens to hearts. You’ve made this ride unforgettable 🚢♥️ We’re truly grateful! ♥️🙏🏻 Catch #Housefull5 in cinemas — book your tickets now! 🎟️ https://t.co/JB3rjHv96K #SajidNadiadwala’s #Housefull5

Housefull 5 is the fifth installment of the Housefull franchise, which began in 2010. Following, the films released in 2012, 2016, and 2019, respectively.

The film also stars Nargis Fakhri, Soundarya Sharma, Jackie Shroff, Riteish Deshmukh, Fardeen Khan, Sanjay Dutt and Punjabi actor Sonam Bajwa, who made her Hindi film debut with it.