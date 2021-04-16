Mumbai: Actress Anushka Sharma Friday shared snapshots from last year, featuring husband Virat Kohli along with a few of their four-legged friends.

Anushka posted a video on Instagram, where Virat and the actress are seen enjoying their time with pet dog Dude and some strays they found during their travel. In the clip, they are seen feeding puppies and playing with them.

An ardent animal lover, Anushka captioned the clip: “Some special, priceless moments from last year.”

Anushka recently returned to action after her maternity break. The couple became parents in January, to a daughter named Vamika. The actress has two films in the pipeline. She will be seen in Navdeep Singh’s “Kaneda”, and a biopic of cricketer Jhulan Goswami.

The actress was last seen in the film “Zero” in 2018. She produced the web series “Paatal Lok” and the film “Bulbbul” for OTT last year.