Mumbai: Actress Anushka Sharma and her husband Virat Kohli are having time of their life in Bhutan. To celebrate the star batsman’s birthday, Anushka has taken him to Bhutan.
Recently, actress Anushka Sharma took to her Instagram account to share one such story from her recent trek which has made us believe in kindness once again. The actress, who went for an 8.5-km trek along with hubby Virat Kohli, stopped by a small village on a mountain to pet a calf.
Today , during our 8.5 km uphill trek we stopped by a small village on a mountain to pet and feed a baby calf who was born just 4 months ago . While we did that the owner of the house asked us if we were tired and wanted to have a cup of tea ? So we went in to the home of this beautiful and warm family who had absolutely no idea who we were and yet they treated us with such warmth and love . We spent some time with them chatting and drinking tea and the whole time they just know us as two tired trekkers ! Whoever knows virat and me very closely, know that both of us live for such moments of genuine , simple & pure human connection . It fills us with such joy and peace knowing that they just wanted to be kind to two random foreigners ( plus our guide ) without seeking anything in return. If this is not the true meaning of life then i dont know what is . A memory we will cherish forever 🙏💜✨
Earlier, pictures surfaced on social media in which Virat and Anushka can be seen in Bhutan where they were welcomed by the locals. In a picture shared by one of Virat’s fan pages on Facebook, Virat can be seen shaking hands with someone while Anushka is standing next to him.