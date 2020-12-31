Mumbai: All eyes are on Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli who are expecting their first child.

Recently, Anushka flaunted her baby bump during a photoshoot, pictures of which are going viral on social media. Anushka’s husband and cricketer Virat has also praised the photoshoot.

The Sultan actress shared the photos on her official Instagram account. While sharing the photos Anushka wrote, “Capturing this for myself , for life ! @vogueindia , this was fun.”

Anushka shared four photos of this photoshoot. In the first picture, she is wearing a long coat. In the second picture she is seen in a white shirt. In the third photo, she is wearing a long sweater. In the fourth picture, she is seen sitting.

These pictures of Anushka went viral as soon as she posted them.

At the same time, Virat has also commented on it. He wrote, ‘Beautiful’.

Few months ago, Anushka and Virat announced on social media that they are going to become parents soon. Anushka will give birth to her child next month (January 2021).