Berhampur/Kendrapara: The Israel-US strikes on Iran, and Tehran’s retaliatory measures in several Gulf countries, have triggered anxiety and fear among families of Odia workers stranded in conflict-hit West Asia, with many appealing to authorities for safe evacuation.

Several workers from Odisha, particularly from Ganjam and Kendrapara districts, are reportedly stuck in countries such as the UAE, Qatar and Israel following flight cancellations and rising security tensions.

Sources said around 200 people from Ganjam district are working in the affected regions.

Pitambar Behera and Krushna Charan Dakua of Kutharsingh and Bhaliagada villages in Ganjam’s Rangeilunda block, employed as welders in a private firm in Abu Dhabi, said they experienced tense moments after missile sirens blared out in the city.

“We heard at least three explosions between 12.30 and 1 pm Saturday while working on the site. We saw big black clouds, and we are worried for our safety,” Pitambar said through a message.

Pitambar lives with five others in shared accommodation near his workplace.

On Sunday, he did not report for duty after the company declared a holiday amid the tense situation. The UAE’s Ministry of Interior also advised residents to remain indoors.

“After watching the news, I called my elder brother three to four times on Saturday night to check on his safety and that of his relatives,” said Lalatendu Behera, Pitambar’s younger brother.

In Doha, Bhikari Charan Sethi of Kutharsingh village, who works as a plumber, said inmates in his accommodation were gripped by fear after alerts warned them not to step out.

Sudam Charan Bhuyan and Sunil Kumar Pahan of Ganjam, working in Dubai, said they have not reported to work for the past two days after their employer declared a holiday.

“We are safe but living in fear after repeated sirens,” Bhuyan said.

In Kendrapara district, Binod Behari Mishra of Pattamundai said his 30-year-old son Sibasambhu, who works with a plumbing company in Tel Aviv, has been confined indoors amid missile alerts.

He had migrated to Tel Aviv last year and got hired in a plumbing company.

“I have spoken to him thrice over the past two days. He says he is safe, but the situation is unpredictable. I have written to the district collector and contacted the Ministry of External Affairs helpline,” Mishra said.

Several Odia construction workers, including Sandeep Kumar Barik, Alok Chandra Pradhan, Prasanta Barik and Gyan Chand Behera, are also reported to be in Tel Aviv, where missile alerts and emergency shelter warnings have disrupted daily life.

Arup Sahoo from Kakatpur (Puri), a PhD student in Israel’s Hyfa University, is facing a similar fate due to the conflict.

“I am deeply worried about my son. Though he is safe there, I appeal to the Union government to intervene for the safe return of Indians stuck in the Gulf countries,” said Antaryami Sahoo, Anup’s father.

“I have been actively coordinating between the workers and their families in Odisha. The workers are apparently anxious, unfamiliar with local emergency response systems, and deeply concerned about their safety. I have received SOS from them and have taken up the matter with the authorities concerned,” said Bhubaneswar-based Samar Sahoo, a West Asia immigration consultant.

Several Odia workers are also stuck in Abu Dhabi, the capital city of the UAE, which is currently in the line of fire with Iranian airstrikes.

“We have been shifted to safety by our employer. We feel unsafe here. Danger stares at us. We are now living in an underground structure, which appears like a bunker. Once normalcy is restored and flight services resume, I have made up my mind to head back to the village as my parents are worried a lot”, said Tapan Gahana (32), a resident of Sansarphala village in Pattamundai block of Kendrapara.

Around 40 people from his village and adjoining areas are working either in Abu Dhabi or Dubai. Gahana said he is in touch with all of them and they are stated to be safe.