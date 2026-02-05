NARENDRA RAUT, OP

Koraput: Tension resurfaced in the sensitive Kotia border region after officials from Andhra Pradesh allegedly entered the area and held a meeting with villagers at Neredibalsa village Wednesday. The fresh incursion has raised serious concerns among local residents, who fear repeated interference by Andhra authorities in villages that fall under Odisha’s jurisdiction. A group of Andhra officials reached Neredibalsa and discussed welfare schemes and administrative matters with villagers. The meeting reportedly took place without prior coordination with the Odisha administration, triggering strong reactions from the local community.

Villagers alleged that such repeated visits are creating confusion and pressure among residents, especially in border villages where jurisdictional issues have remained contentious for years. Local residents allege that officials from the neighbouring state have been making frequent attempts to influence villagers by promising various benefits and facilities, which they say undermine Odisha’s administrative authority. The villagers expressed that they are proud residents of Odisha and do not want any external interference in their day-to-day affairs. “We belong to Odisha, and our village is part of Kotia.

Andhra officials come here again and again and hold meetings, which creates fear and confusion among people. We want the Odisha government to protect our rights and strictly stop such intrusions,” Ramesh Kadraka of Neredibalsa said. Another villager, Sukanti Jani, echoed similar concerns, stating, “Because of these repeated visits, villagers are under pressure.

Some people get tempted by promises, but most of us want permanent development from Odisha. The administration should take strict steps so this does not happen again.” The incident has once again highlighted the long-standing border dispute and the vulnerability of fringe villages like Neredibalsa. Locals have demanded immediate intervention by senior Odisha officials, increased administrative presence, and awareness programmes to reassure villagers and prevent further intrusions. The situation remains tense, with residents urging the government to safeguard Odisha’s territorial and administrative integrity in Kotia