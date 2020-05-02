New Delhi: Covid-19-impacted Indian apparel exporters should diversify revenue sources by producing Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) to meet global demand, said Apparel Export Promotion Council (AEPC).

Accordingly, AEPC organised a webinar to promote the idea. This webinar was attended by about 2,000 participants mainly apparel exporters from across the country.

“We find that there will be a domestic demand of Rs 10,000 crore for the next one year and internationally there will be a $60 billion business in 2025 whereas India has done only $260 million so far last year, a study says,” AEPC Chairman A. Sakthivel said while addressing the webinar.

Though many of PPE products needed for frontline health workers are banned for exports currently, he said that once the local manufacturers satisfy the Indian demand, they should be allowed to export in the foreign markets and for this AEPC has already submitted a request with the government.

“I believe all the apparel manufacturers can enter into the cover all garments provided they have a seam sealing machine. That’s the machine we need for our factories. We will have to import this machine if we want to go for PPE kits,” he said.

Besides the webinar, AEPC intends to have a separate cell for PPE kits as it aims to provide sufficient kits domestically to prevent further imports.

(IANS)