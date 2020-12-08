San Francisco: Search engine giant Google has announced that it is rolling out Apple Music support on its own Assistant-enabled devices.

Google Assistant speakers such as the new Nest Audio, Google Home Mini/Nest Mini, and third-party speakers from JBL, Lenovo and countless others now fully support Apple Music.

Earlier, Google Assistant speakers and displays could only support Apple Music when streaming over Bluetooth from Android or iOS devices. Now, users can simply link their Apple Music account through the Google Home app and set it as the default music service.

“To play music from Apple Music, first link your Apple Music account in the Google Home app. You can also select Apple Music as your default music streaming service. Then, all you have to do is say, “Hey Google, play New Music Daily playlist,” or “Hey Google, play Rap Life playlist,” the company said in a statement.

Google is rolling out this feature starting in the US, the UK, France, Germany, and Japan. Apple Music arrives alongside Spotify, Pandora, YouTube Music, and Deezer.

“With the addition of Apple Music to our audio streaming lineup, you have even more choices when it comes to music streaming services. So whatever the occasion, we’ve got the DJ booth covered,” the company added.