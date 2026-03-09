Bhubaneswar: Promoting aquaculture or fish farming is essential for ensuring nutrition security and addressing malnutrition, particularly in developing countries, experts said at a seminar organised by Orissa Environmental Society (OES) Sunday.

The seminar, held on the theme ‘Grow Fish for Nutrition Security’, highlighted the growing importance of fish production in meeting the nutritional needs of an expanding population.

Experts noted that fish are a rich source of high-quality protein, essential fatty acids such as omega-3, and vital vitamins and minerals, including vitamins A, D, B-complex, calcium, iodine and zinc.

Regular consumption of fish contributes to improved brain development, stronger immunity and overall health.

Speakers emphasised that expanding fish farming in ponds, tanks, reservoirs and coastal areas can provide an efficient and sustainable source of nutritious food while also helping reduce pressure on overexploited wild fish stocks.

Currently, capture fisheries contribute about 51 per cent of the global fish supply while aquaculture accounts for 49 per cent.

The programme was presided over by OES president Sundara Narayana Patro, while Central Institute of Freshwater Aquaculture (CIFA) Bhubaneswar principal scientist Jitendra Kumar Sundaray attended as chief speaker.