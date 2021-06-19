People do dieting in order to lose weight. Many of these people often avoid eating food at night. However, many a time, we feel hungry after waking up late at night. Today, we are telling you about healthy snacks which you can eat late at night. If you study at night, do office work or are watching a movie many times, then you can enjoy these snacks. The special thing is that eating them will not increase your weight. Besides, you will enjoy the taste and will not feel hungry.

Healthy snacks to eat late at night

Nuts: You can eat nuts when you are hungry late at night. You can eat dry fruits such as peanuts, cashews, almonds, walnuts. They are rich in protein and the special thing is that by eating nuts as snacks, weight does not increase.

Makhana: Makhana is also included among healthy snacks for dieting people. You can eat makhana when you are hungry at night. You can also eat them by adding them to milk or by preparing kheer. By the way, it will be better if you eat roasted makhana at night. Makhana will give you a popcorn-like feel. Eating makhana doesn’t lead to weight gain.

Sprouts: People who care about health, eat sprouts in the morning, but if you want, you can also eat them as a snack at night. Sprouts are easily digested and by eating them, various issues pertaining to stomach also stay at bay.

Paneer: If you feel like eating something late at night, then you can also eat cheese as a healthy food. You can eat paneer as a snack at any time in the day or night. Paneer is rich in protein and calcium. You can eat it raw or even roasted and fried.